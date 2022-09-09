LONE OAK – Moderate walking is a pretty reliable way to get exercise, and it has been reported to improve health in many ways. Articles shared by AARP, The Journal of the American Medical Association, and the Morehouse School of Medicine have linked an increase in memory, lower mortality risks from all causes, a decreased risk of cloudy lenses, and a reduction of fat on hips, thighs and bellies to walking.
One indefatigable walker in Lone Oak can verify several health benefits she has received since beginning neighborhood walking about a year and a half ago.
“About January or February of 2021, I got this bad headache and didn’t know what it was,” said Nellie Green, a resident of Lone Oak for a little over two years. “I went to Walmart and bought a blood pressure cuff and discovered that my reading was 199 over 100 plus. I didn’t go to the emergency room right away, but Googled to see how I could bring those numbers down, and I did bring them down a little. A couple of days later I saw a doctor who fussed at me and put me on a low dose of high blood pressure medicine. He said my numbers were a little high but that if I had six months or a year of good numbers I could go off of the meds. In the midst of this I made the decision to walk. I also wanted to lose some weight. I had lost 30 pounds by last December and another 20 pounds in June of this year.”
Green has been very serious about her mission to be healthier and walks every day of the week unless sick or out of town. She begins her routine just as the sun is rising, or a little before 6 a.m. in the summer. She is up to about seven miles a day which she often completes in the evening. Her goal is to reach 10 miles a day.
“I used to go to a very nice gym when I lived in Mesquite, but that is not possible in the small town of Lone Oak,” said Green. “My route is in the city center, down some of the neighborhood roads behind City Hall, and also along Highway 69. I travel on the shady streets near houses where there are few dogs. Pretty much everybody has dogs on leashes, but once in a while I will see a puppy that has gotten loose, and there is one area with a lot of barking dogs where the fence they are behind looks like it could collapse. In the morning I finish walking about 7:30 a.m. so I can shower and begin my work-from-home cash-posting job for LHC Group at 8 a.m.”
Green’s trip through her old neighbor lets her witness a touch of history as she passes some large, two-story houses probably built a hundred years ago. There are also some new houses with large wrap around porches, and others probably from the 1950s. No house is alike, and unfortunately, a few are in disrepair. She has made many acquaintances while walking. She is used to cars stopping with someone telling her she is doing a great job, or having someone walk a little distance with her. Green says that she knows about everybody in her neighborhood now, and that she is a people person who likes to interact.
“Walking is therapy for me, and there is always the fresh air,” said Green.
Green said that one time she met a “creepy person” who stopped and stared at her. But, she contacted the police chief and he gave her a number to put on speed dial that would get her straight through to an officer if she needed help. She said that she also carries some personal protection and is not going to let the incident scare her from walking.
Green said that she sees other walkers on occasions, including couples, men and women, who run together. She would like to get with a regular group of walkers.
Julia Waldrop lives about half a mile from the old neighborhood behind City Hall in a relatively new housing area. She has persuaded a couple of other retired ladies on her street to walk with her, but road conditions where they live are more suitable for hopscotchers because of the numerous pot holes. When she moved to Lone Oak in late 2020, she would walk on the county road outside the neighborhood, but her companions convinced her to drive the short distance to the old city neighborhood or to the Lone Oak High School track. The track is definitely the favorite place and walking neighbors take turns driving each other to the walking route.
“Everybody says I have a lot more energy than most people,” said Waldrop. “I think that my exercise helps with that. I am calmer when I walk and it is the cheapest exercise. I also do Pilates at home. I never walked or believed in exercise until 1992 when I began walking on a track near me and felt better.”
Deanna Knox lives in an interesting older home in the city’s neighborhood with a lot of large pecan and pear trees. She walks her two dogs often during the day in the neighborhood, but joins Waldrop and others at the school track too.
“I love to be outside, waving at people I see or making conversation,” said Knox. “One good thing about walking is that you might run into someone that you’ve never met before and you get to have a conversation. It is hard to have a relationship with someone you see just one time, but if you start walking together over time you are going to get to know them well. Being outside is my thing because that is where nature is. When I am outside in the spring I can absorb Vitamin D which is absorbed through the skin, and as long as I walk in the early mornings (in the summer), I am not in the heat, but I get the benefits of bone building.”
During one of her neighborhood walks with a friend and one of her dogs, Knox met up with Nellie Green, who was finishing up her morning routine, and they stopped in front of a house where the woman named Diana who lived there said hello. The four mixed-age ladies talked about walking together and promised to meet up later to exchange phone numbers.
Lone Oak is roughly 15 miles south of Greenville and 13 miles north of Emory. Hwy 69 runs through the middle of the city that is thought to presently have a population of 780, according to an estimate by City Secretary Patsy Patten. (Patten is also a walker and said that her favorite place to walk is at the Lone Oak City Cemetery on Gladys Street.) Patten said that the city has annexed 36 acres on Hwy. 513, where 174 new houses will be built. The small storefronts on Hwy 69 are about to look better with some renovations planned to the sidewalks. Plus, one storefront is being renovated from top to bottom and will soon house a new pizza shop. The city already has a BBQ and a Mexican restaurant plus The Buffalo Grill Cafe and a couple of food service outlets within gas stations. There are two dollar stores, a library, and businesses dealing in automotive repairs and lawn mowers, sand and gravel, a boutique, a small grocery store that serves hamburger baskets, a donut drive through and a coffee shop – to name a few. The walkers mentioned in this article would also love to have a Lone Oak walking trail.
