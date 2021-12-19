It may be getting a little bit louder outside as fireworks go on sale in Texas this week for the annual 10-day run leading up to New Year’s Eve.
The sales begin Monday and continue through midnight Dec. 31.
There is no burn ban in place in Hunt County and there is no ban on fireworks. However, local and state fire officials are still urging caution as much of the county, despite occasional bouts of showers and storms, is closing out 2021 under drought conditions.
The United States Drought Monitor report issued Thursday listed almost all of Hunt County a “moderate drought.” The readings under the report were obtained Tuesday morning.
After the storms associated with the passage of a powerful cold front early Saturday morning, National Weather Service forecast was calling for a slow warm up and dry conditions for days leading to the Christmas holiday.
The use of fireworks is illegal inside the City of Greenville as well as inside all of the incorporated cities within Hunt County. However, their use is permitted in the unincorporated areas.
The Texas A&M Forest Service recommends the following precautions for safe fireworks use:
— Check for and obey any burn bans and fireworks use restrictions.
— When and where outdoor burning is allowed, create a firebreak (down to bare dirt) around any outdoor fire before igniting the materials to be burned.
— Keep tools and water nearby just in case a fire starts. It doesn’t take much of a spark or burning ember to ignite dry, fine-textured fuels like grasses and weeds.
— Read and follow label instructions on how to properly discharge fireworks.
— Only use fireworks with close adult supervision.
— Use fireworks only in areas clear of dead, dry grass and weeds.
— Avoid using fireworks, particularly aerial varieties, around buildings. Winds can carry hot fireworks onto roofs where leaves or other flammable debris may have accumulated.
