Hunt County had a record number of people on the job in September, but the “now hiring” signs remain up in many places as the local unemployment rate was still higher than what was seen two years ago.
Hunt County’s unemployment rate declined slightly during September, when compared to August and was also below the rate set in September 2020, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
The county’s unemployment rate was reported at 4.5% last month, down from 4.8% in August, and below the 6.5% rate reported in September 2020.
Unemployment in Hunt County was at 3.4 percent in September 2019, a record low for the month.
There were 43,237 people reported as employed in the county during September, representing an increase of 136 jobs since August and 2,455 positions since the same point one year earlier.
A total of 2,049 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during September, a decrease of 106 people since August, and 791 fewer than in August of last year.
A total of 1,515 people were reported unemployed in September 2019
The county’s civilian labor force added just 28 people between August and September, and 1,664 people during the 12-month period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.