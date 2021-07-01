By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
The Hunt County Commissioners Court hosted a special session Tuesday night, in order to conduct a public hearing about a proposed implementation of an Emergency Services District for most of the county’s fire departments.
The meeting at Greenville High School was the first of two planned ahead of a decision the commissioners expect to make later this month on whether to place the issue on the November election ballot.
The session drew a few dozen interested individuals, many from volunteer fire departments, who were seeking additional details about the proposed on the district, also referred to as an ESD, which if passed by voters would also involve the establishment of a tax rate connected to the district.
Unfortunately, individuals who had presented a petition to the commissioners seeking the creation of the ESD, and the legal representative who was to present the information, did not attend Tuesday’s event.
A second and final hearing, and one which is legally required to be presented before the commissioners vote on whether to call for the election, is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 13 at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, 2821 Washington Street.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the commissioners called for Tuesday’s meeting to allow residents who might be impacted by the creation of a district to offer their input as to what they wanted to occur.
“That is what is going to have to happen at the next meeting,” Stovall said.
The commissioners would be required to make their decision about whether to add the measure onto the November ballot at the first regular session after the public hearing, which would be July 27.
The commissioners have discussed the creation of an ESD, which would help provide funding for the county’s volunteer fire departments, on various occasions for about a dozen years.
The name of the proposed district is Emergency Services District No. 1, which has as its boundaries the entire territorial limits Hunt County. except for the territorial limits of the cities of Commerce, Greenville, Josephine and Royse City.
The ESD is a political subdivision that has taxing authority and would be governed by a five-member board of each serving two-year staggered terms. The board would be appointed by the commissioners’ court.
Under a Fire Protection Agreement Contract between the commissioners’ court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses.
The departments also receive a stipend from the Hunt Memorial Hospital District, but the firefighters who attended Tuesday’s hearing said the payments don’t come close to covering the expenses involved; including vehicles and equipment, bunker gear, and fuel. The departments were also negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which drastically reduced the amount of fundraising they could schedule. Grants, which are always competitive, is even more cutthroat as the number of providers have been reduced.
The creation of an ESD would allow for the setting of a tax rate, with the funding going toward the county’s fire and rescue units, up to a maximum of 10 cents per $100 valuation. The amount of the tax is still to be determined and would be included in the referendum, should one be placed on the ballot.
Should an election be held, residents within the proposed ESD would be asked to confirm the ESD’s creation and authorize the imposition of the property tax rate.
Several of those in attendance asked the commissioners if, instead of an ESD, they could come up with an increase in funding for the departments.
Stovall said that the county already provides approximately $500,000 per year on the funding and is also facing multiple financial decisions in the coming budget, including the building of a new detention center.
“We’ve got pressure from everywhere,” he said, adding that the commissioners on multiple occasions have requested detailed financial reports from the various departments, so that they can better gauge their expenses, but that only a few ever return them on a regular basis.
“The commissioners, we’re on your side, we’re trying to help,” added Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin.
The commissioners last examined the possibility of an ESD in early 2009 .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.