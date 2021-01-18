Area residents may again be asked to vote on the establishment of an emergency services district.
The creation of the proposed district, or ESD, was put on hold one year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are again planning on putting the measure before voters during the May 1 municipal elections.
The Greenville City Council was scheduled Tuesday to consider a resolution consenting to the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction being included under the proposed Hunt County Emergency Services District No. 1.
A public hearing had been scheduled concerning the matter on March 16, 2020. But the event was later canceled because of the pandemic and had not been rescheduled. The hearing was expected to consider two significant issues, the purpose for the creation of the district and the possible tax rate which would be implemented with its creation.
A letter from the legal office of Burns Anderson Jury and Brenner was recently sent to both the city and Hunt County, indicating that a new hearing may be rescheduled during the Hunt County Commissioners Court meeting on Feb. 9.
After a hearing, if the commissioners determine the creation of an ESD is feasible and would promote the public safety, welfare, health and convenience of the residents of the proposed ESD, the commissioners' court would grant the petition and set the ESD’s boundaries.
Under a Fire Protection Agreement Contract between the commissioners' court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses.
The petition calling for the district was originally filed in January 2020 with the plan for it to be presented to voters in November of last year.
If it passed, the district would be in effect for the entire county, except for the cities of Greenville, Commerce, Royse City and Josephine.
An ESD is a political subdivision of the state of Texas that has taxing authority to provide emergency medical services, ambulance services and fire prevention and would be governed by a five-member board of commissioners, each serving two-year staggered terms. The board would be appointed by the commissioners' court.
The creation of an ESD would allow for the setting of a tax rate, with the funding going toward the county’s fire and rescue units, up to a maximum of 10 cents per $100 valuation.
The election would ask residents within the proposed ESD to confirm the ESD’s creation and authorize the imposition of the property tax rate.
The commissioners last examined the possibility of an ESD in early 2009 and turned it down at that time as being unfeasible.
