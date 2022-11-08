Friday night’s severe storms generated multiple tornado warnings across the area and spawned at least two major twisters in nearby counties, but the spate of violent weather apparently spared Hunt County.
“As of reports at the present time, nothing touched down here,” Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator Richard Hill said Saturday, the day after night of stormy weather.
Hill said he spoke with the Hunt County commissioners from each precinct. Reports came in of rotation and/or funnel clouds seen in several areas of the county Friday evening.
“Hunt County lucked out,” Hill said. “Precinct 4 had some trees blown down. We had a few people with their electricity out, but that’s all we had reported.”
Several nearby counties, however, were not so lucky.
Survey teams with the National Weather Service were in Lamar County on Saturday. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office reported late Friday night that approximately 50 homes were damaged or destroyed in the western portion of the county and at least 10 people received medical attention at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday afternoon significant damage occured in Lamar County consistent with a high-end EF-3 tornado, with wind speeds up to 160 mph.
NWS survey teams also visited Hopkins County on Sunday and reported that a confirmed a tornado impacted areas southwest of Sulphur Springs. The preliminary rating listed it as an EF-2 with maximum winds up to 120 mph.
Preliminary damage assessments conducted by local and state officials were ongoing Monday, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, and the state of Texas continues to have numerous response and recovery resources engaged across the impacted area to support requests for assistance from local officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.