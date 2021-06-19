Hunt County residents are being invited to learn more about the proposed implementation of an Emergency Services District for most of the county’s fire departments.
A public hearing on the district, also referred to as an ESD, which would also involve the establishment of a tax rate connected to the district.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court has set the hearing for 7 p.m. July 13 at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, 2821 Washington Street.
Public hearings on the project had been scheduled in March 2020 and again in early February, with the intention on putting the issue on the May 1 election ballot. But the meetings was canceled.
The name of the proposed district is Emergency Services District No. 1
The boundaries of the proposed ESD are the entire territorial limits Hunt County. except for the territorial limits of the cities of Commerce, Greenville, Josephine and Royse City.
Initially, the plan was met with opposition by the city of Greenville, because of concerns of double taxing those in areas served by the city’s fire departments. Those fears have been alleviated by the latest version of the plan that eliminates potential overlay conflicts.
Under a Fire Protection Agreement Contract between the commissioners' court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses.
An ESD is a political subdivision of the state of Texas that has taxing authority to provide emergency medical services, ambulance services and fire prevention and would be governed by a five-member board of commissioners, each serving two-year staggered terms. The board would be appointed by the commissioners' court.
The creation of an ESD would allow for the setting of a tax rate, with the funding going toward the county’s fire and rescue units, up to a maximum of 10 cents per $100 valuation.
Should an election be held, residents within the proposed ESD would be asked to confirm the ESD’s creation and authorize the imposition of the property tax rate.
The commissioners last examined the possibility of an ESD in early 2009 and turned it down at that time as being unfeasible.
