Greenville will be showing off its favorite color, while downtown will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with music and fun during the Shamrock & Roll event.
The Emerald City Band returns to headline a concert at the courthouse square at 9 p.m., which will also feature Brayden Stewart starting at 6 p.m. and the Lane Hunt Band at 7 p.m.
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event and it inviting those attending to bring their own lawn chair. The concert is also being sponsored by Family First Home Health, L3Harris and Hunt Regional Healthcare.
Additional information about the concert is available by calling the Chamber at 903-455-1510 or online at https://business.greenvillechamber.com/events/details/shamrock-roll-with-emerald-city-7915
