Downtown Greenville is expected to be jamming on St. Patrick’s Day with a lineup of musical entertainment.
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Innovation First are presenting the free Shamrock ‘n’ Roll event. The concert is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on the square. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for the Emerald City Band, which will be the headline attraction, at 9 p.m.
Brayden Stewart takes the stage at 6 p.m. followed by the Lane Hunt Band at 7 p.m.
The event is also being sponsored by Family First Home Health, L3Harris and Hunt Regional Healthcare.
Additional information about the concert is available by calling the Chamber at 903 455-1510 or going online at https://business.greenvillechamber.com/events/details/shamrock-roll-with-emerald-city-7915.
