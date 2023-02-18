Emerald City Band

The Emerald City Band will be the featured attraction for the free Shamrock and Roll concert in downtown Greenville on the night of March 17.

Downtown Greenville is expected to be jamming on St. Patrick’s Day with a lineup of musical entertainment.

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Innovation First are presenting the free Shamrock ‘n’ Roll event. The concert is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on the square. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for the Emerald City Band, which will be the headline attraction, at 9 p.m.

Brayden Stewart takes the stage at 6 p.m. followed by the Lane Hunt Band at 7 p.m.

The event is also being sponsored by Family First Home Health, L3Harris and Hunt Regional Healthcare.

Additional information about the concert is available by calling the Chamber at 903 455-1510 or going online at https://business.greenvillechamber.com/events/details/shamrock-roll-with-emerald-city-7915.

