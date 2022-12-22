In the Christmas season, most families enjoy continuing traditions they have grown to hold dear.
Be it decorating their tree a certain way, watching favorite holiday movies (ranging from “It’s a Wonderful Life” to “Die Hard”), or whether they exchange gifts on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning, Christmas tends to be a holiday that inspires a lot of people to come up with their own “house rules” for how it’s celebrated. This is also the case with a newer holiday tradition – Elf on the Shelf.
Back in 2005, a mother, Carol Aebersold, and her adult twin daughters, Chanda Bell and Christa Pitts, decided to sell their own original household tradition to the public in the form of a book that came with an elf doll.
The book told a story about “scout elves” hiding in people’s homes and leaving to the North Pole each night to report to Santa who had been naughty and who had been nice. Then, after reporting to Santa, each elf would return to their designated home and hide in a different spot … so the tradition is a bit like hunting for hidden eggs on Easter, except it’s a hide-and-seek-type game with “spying” elf dolls.
Not surprisingly, the phenomenon has made its was to Greenville, with many locals enjoying pranking their families with the concept.
“Our little Elfie is a naughty girl. She loves to bring goodies but pranks are her favorite,” Arica Valenzuela said as she shared short videos of her sleeping daughter with writing on her forehead and of their elf perched on a Christmas stocking clutching a marker.
Similarly, Jeffrey Jennings – a former Greenville resident who now lives in Sulphur Springs – shared photos of his family’s elf “being caught” watching shows on a tablet with his children’s toys.
Meanwhile, the popularity of the holiday game has led to some families “expanding on the lore” of Elf on the Shelf, such as the Allen family’s adoption of a Lazy Gnome.
“I found an alternative on Amazon called The Lazy Gnome,” Stephanie Allen said. “It came with a book and explained how Santa needs the elves to work on the toys so he is sending out gnomes.
“They do all of the same things as far as reporting back to Santa,” Allen continued. “The only difference is they don’t move once you place them in their spot (as in they’re not ‘hiding’ in a different place every day).”
So, love them or hate them, elves can be expected to continue their mischief on shelves across Greenville for two more days before disappearing again until the next Christmas season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.