Greenville celebrated the red, white and blue Tuesday during a local observance of Flag Day.
The Greenville Elks Lodge No. 703 hosted the ceremony, which included a salute to the American flag and the joining in with the nationwide recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
As he has for the past several years, 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench served as the guest speaker for the event. He noted how Greenville is again adorned with United States flags along the median of the Audie Murphy Overpass and on both sides of Park Street.
“We are proud to live in a community which honors the flag,” Bench said, noting versions of Old Glory have often served to help unify the nation in times of trouble. “We need that symbol today more than ever.”
The Ambassador Fletcher Warren Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and the Elks Lodge traditionally host the event, which is timed to coincide with the “Pause for the Pledge,” the moment at 6 p.m. local time when everyone across the United States is asked to join in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Fed Crabtree, exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge, read the official Flag Day proclamation from Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom, and the lodge’s Kathy Berry led the audience in singing the Star Spangled Banner.
Since 1988, the Ambassador Fletcher Warren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution has helped promote patriotism through educational programs at area schools, such as oratory contests and citizenship awards. Former Greenville Mayor "Pete" Gladding asked the organization to take over the city's annual Flag Day ceremony and to keep it going.
