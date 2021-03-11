Taking care of and protecting horses’ hooves is a profession that goes back thousands of years.
While most people in today’s post-industrial world may not work with horses on the regular basis, several ranchers still rely on their four-legged coworkers and an increasing number of mental healthcare providers now offer equine therapy. These and other continued uses of horses (including racing, rodeo, showing and pleasure riding) ensure that a farrier’s skills remain in demand.
This past Friday and Saturday, the four current members of the American Farriers Team – Daniel Jones, Patrick Dutton, Adam Fahr and Sawyer Spradling – met at a ranch in Campbell to practice and further hone their horseshoeing skills.
Since 1979, members of the American Farriers Association have been selected for the team and have participated in competitions throughout the world (until COVID-19 restrictions went into effect last year). However, at least once a month, the current team continues to travel from their homes in Alabama, Kansas, Arkansas and Texas to practice, and they still regularly compete across the U.S.
“I like the challenge of it, because there are so many minute details, but you only have a short amount of time to finish,” said Spradling, who grew up in Lone Oak, Texas.
In a typical competition, each team is provided with an anvil, a forge, a vice and a horse, and they are given two hours to remove the horse’s existing shoes, clean, trim and file the horse’s hooves, and size and nail on a new set of shoes. The past-paced teamwork, especially at the end, when the new horseshoes are being attached and filed, somewhat resembles a pit crew for NASCAR, with the team members speedily working on all four of the horse’s hooves.
“It’s kind of like a ballet,” Jones, the team’s captain, remarked. “If one dancer falls it effects everyone involved, so we practice hard, we talk every single day, and when we work together we critique each other on every little thing.
“Being in this is a big commitment, it costs a lot of money out of pocket, and we have to make up however many days of work we missed when we go back to provide farriers services at home,” Jones added.
While the fast-yet-focused pace of the competitions is something that all the members of the team enjoy, the camaraderie and spirit of cooperation they share with other farriers from around the world is also something that makes the hours of hard work worth it for them.
“It wasn’t with this team, but there was a competition where my team ended up having to work on a draft horse, and that horse kicked me out of the stocks with those wide hooves,” Fahr related. “When I fell back, two people I didn’t even know caught me and tossed me back in.”
“Get back in there, and grab ahold of something,” Jones joked back to Fahr’s story.
The next farriers competition that the team will be participating in is planned for April 29 through May 1, in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.
