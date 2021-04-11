The city of Greenville is offering local residents two free spring cleaning opportunities this month.
First will be the chance to properly dispose of an old television, ink cartridge, computer equipment or pretty much anything operated by plugs, batteries or electricity.
One week later, they will have the option to have any unwanted paper documents professionally shredded.
• The city, alongside Keep Greenville Beautiful, has scheduled a free electronic and computer recycling event, starting at noon April 17 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 South Business Highway 69 in Greenville. The event will continue until noon or until such time as the truck on site is filled.
Accepted during the event will be computers, laptops, cell phones, electronic games and entertainment equipment, cables, wiring, chargers, lithium batteries, monitors, tablets, small household electronic items, copiers, fax machines, DVD and VHS players, game controllers and more.
An inclusive list is available by calling 817-300-6958.
Volunteers will unload the items from each individual vehicle.
The event will not accept tires, paints, mattresses or hazardous chemicals. No paper shredding will be allowed at the event.
• Those who do want to have their documents shredded will be in luck one week later.
The annual city of Greenville Shred Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, No. 1 Lou Finney Lane, from 7 to 11 a.m., or until the truck is full.
Greenville residents may bring up to three banker size boxes of paper to be destroyed for free. A banker box weighs about 30 pounds when full of paper.
Those dropping off items are asked to remove all binders or clips before having the documents shredded. It is not necessary to remove staples.
All documents will be shredded on-site. The shredded paper is then recycled.
Participants will need to show proof of address and for safety measures remain in their vehicle. City employees will remove the boxes from the vehicles and then return the empty boxes to the owner.
Anyone needing additional information can contact Deputy City Secretary Carla Coldacre at 903-457-311 or cold acre@ci.greenville.tx.us or City Secretary Carole Kuykendall at 903-457-3130 or ckuykendall@ci.greenville.tx.us
