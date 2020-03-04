Hunt County will have a new sheriff as of next year, but will be keeping the current County Judge and County Commissioner for Precinct 3 following Tuesday’s Republican Party primary election.
Terry Jones won the Republican Party nomination for the office of Hunt County Sheriff Tuesday night, besting challenger Kirby Dean Luke. Jones received 9,015 votes (72.63 percent) to Luke’s 3,395 votes (27.37 percent) to win the office, as there were no Democratic Party contenders. Current Sheriff Randy Meeks is retiring at the end of this year.
“I could not be more proud of the citizens of Hunt County and the choice they made in electing me as their next Sheriff,” Jones said in a thank you letter addressed to the Herald-Banner Wednesday. “It shows me that hard work, dedication, loyalty, and integrity are all still great, traditional foundations on which our county stands. I want to thank all of the supporters of my campaign as well as the citizens who took the time to get out and vote and make decisions that affect our county, our state, and our country. I look forward to taking office in 2021 and working closely with the public as well as with all other law enforcement agencies.“
County Judge Bobby Stovall will remain in the post. Stovall claimed 6,758 votes (57.13 percent) to Jay Atkins’ 5,079 votes (42.87 percent). Stovall was appointed to the office in January 2019, following the death of former Judge John Horn in September 2018.
Atkins served as Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 2 from 2011 until he chose not to seek re-election in 2014 and was one of 10 people, alongside Stovall, who applied for the county judge post.
Incumbent County Commissioner Precinct 3 Phillip Martin also won re-election, defeating Charlie Stewart for the GOP nomination to the office. Martin received 2,475 votes (64.79 percent) to Stewart’s 1,345 votes (35.21 percent). There were no Democratic party contenders for the position.
