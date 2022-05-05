More than twice as many people voted in Hunt County for Saturday’s elections when compared to the elections in May 2019.
Perhaps the reason for the turnout is that ballots this time feature multiple important issues for cities and school districts in the county, including some significant bond proposals as well as proposed changes to the Texas Constitution.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said a total of 2,124 people voted in person, with another 646 ballots by mail received before the end of the early voting period Tuesday night. The 2,770 total compares with 1,262 voters who cast ballots early during the municipal elections in Hunt County in May 2019.
Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on election day Saturday.
Among the chief election issues is a $169.4 million Greenville ISD bond proposition, which includes:
• Replacement of the 72-year-old Greenville Middle School with a new school able to accommodate 1,400 students. ($105.1 million).
• Replacement of 72-year-old L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center with a new Pre-K building that could accommodate 500 students ($31.1 million).
• Renovations of the 40-year-old high school’s interior to create additional learning space and to allow for more instructional options ($23.6 million).
• Construction of an agricultural science facility with instructional space and capacity for raising livestock ($6.5 million).
• Improvements to the district’s transportation services facility ($3.1 million).
Voters also are considering two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution as well as city council and school board races.
Additional information about the upcoming elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration website or by calling 903-454-5467.
