The numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area continue to rise rapidly, with four more reported locally in one day.
Jury trials in Hunt County have been postponed for the rest of the month as a result of the pandemic.
The seventh and eight positive test results for COVID-19 were reported in Hunt County on Thursday evening.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall announced the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the individuals in question included a female, aged 65-plus in ZIP code 75442, which corrected a statement released earlier Thursday which listed the patient as a male, and a male, aged 31-49 in ZIP code 75189.
Earlier Thursday, Stovall’s office reported two more individuals were confirmed with the virus; a female, aged 18-30 from ZIP code 75401 and a male, aged 50-64, from ZIP code 75422.
The individuals previously reported from Hunt County have included a male over the age of 65 also residing in ZIP code 75442, an 18-30-year-old female living within the city limits of Commerce, a male over the age of 65 residing north of Quinlan and a 50-64-year-old female from the southwest corner of the county.
Meanwhile, Rockwall County was reporting 10 confirmed cases as of Thursday afternoon, the Rockwall County Department of Emergency Management was reporting four cases each from the cities of Rockwall and Fate, and one confirmed case each from the cities of Rowlett and Royse City.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services as of press time Thursday among the adjacent counties, Collin had reported 184 confirmed cases with one fatality, Fannin County reported one case, Hopkins County had three cases, Kaufman County had five confirmed cases and Van Zandt County had three cases with one fatality.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
The state district courts in Hunt County have issued an emergency order, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the order issued by the district courts Thursday afternoon, all jury trials in the Hunt County Courthouse are suspended until May 8 or until further order. Cases that had been previously set on the respective jury dockets between the effective date of the order and May 8 will be reset.
