Now that April is here, the Easter Bunny can’t be too far behind, and multiple Easter egg hunts and related events are scheduled across Hunt County starting Friday, April 8.
• The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville has set Easter After Dark for 7 p.m. Friday. The event is designed as an Easter egg hunt for grown-ups and is open to anyone 18 and older. Prizes will be placed in hundreds of eggs, which will be hidden on the Museum grounds at 600 Interstate 30 East in Greenville. Cost for the hunt will be $10 for Museum members and those registering before event, and $12 for those signing up the day of the event if tickets are still available. Participants should bring a flashlight as well as something to store all their eggs. Tickets found inside the eggs will be redeemed for prizes inside the Museum.
Additional information is available by calling 903-450-4502 or visiting the Museum’s website at www.cottonmuseum.com
• Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley St. Greenville, is hosting the Glow Crazy Easter Event between 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9. The event will include games, crafts, treats, and a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt with a message. The Glow Crazy Easter Event is for kids age 2 through the fourth grade. Registration is available at ridgecrest.com/ridgekids
• Authentic Life Fellowship, 1914 Joe Ramsey Boulevard East, Greenville, is hosting an Easter egg hunt, starting at 6:15 p.m. May 13.
• City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department’s Eggstravaganza is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 14. Eggs will be scattered about the soccer fields at the Greenville SportsPark, 3603 Leo Hackney Boulevard, for the free event, which will be for ages 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12. The Eggstravaganza is co-hosted by Texas Fishing LLC and will feature the Easter Bunny as a special guest.
Additional information is available by calling 903-457-2994.
• Family Fellowship of Greenville, 401 Division Street, has Easter egg hunts scheduled for 10:10 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. April 17. The hunts will be held outdoors weather permitting, there will be special prize eggs and the event is free to all kids up through 5th grade.
• United Presbyterian Church, 5905 Stonewall Street, Greenville, has scheduled an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 16. The church is also hosting a pancake breakfast that morning, starting at 7 a.m., at $7 for adults and $3 for kids.
• Vansickle Baptist Church, 2181 County Road 2246, Greenville, has scheduled an Epic Easter Egg Hunt for 10 a.m. April 16, featuring Epic Ministries, Kazoo the Dragon, games, mascot skits, thousands of eggs and a powerful message.
• The City of West Tawakoni Easter Egg Hunt is set for 2 p.m. April 16 in the West Tawakoni City Park, featuring lots of eggs, goodies, several Golden Egg prizes and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. Donations are being requested of pre-wrapped candy and plastic eggs. Donations can be made at City Hall or the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department station.
