With the spring season arriving in full force this week, it is time for the scheduling of multiple Easter egg hunts across Hunt County.
• The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville has set Easter After Dark for 7 p.m. April 8. The event is designed as an Easter egg hunt for grown-ups and is open to anyone 18 and older. Prizes will be placed in hundreds of eggs, which will be hidden on the Museum grounds at 600 Interstate 30 East in Greenville. Cost for the hunt will be $10 for Museum members and those registering before event, and $12 for those signing up the day of the event if any tickets are still available.
Participants should bring a flashlight as well as something in which to store their eggs. Tickets found inside the eggs will be redeemed for prizes inside the Museum.
Additional information is available by calling 903-450-4502 or visiting the museum’s website at www.cottonmuseum.com
• The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department Eggstravaganza is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 14. Eggs will be scattered about the soccer fields at the Greenville SportsPark, 3603 Leo Hackney Boulevard, for the free event, which will be for ages 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12. The Eggstravaganza is co-hosted by Texas Fishing LLC and will feature the Easter Bunny as a special guest.
Additional information is available by calling 903-457-2994.
Easter is April 17.
