Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.