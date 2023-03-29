The Easter Bunny is expected to be extremely busy across Greenville and Hunt County, with numerous Easter egg hunts and other events scheduled, starting Friday night.
• The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville has set Easter After Dark for 7:30 p.m. Friday. The event is designed as an Easter egg hunt for grown-ups, and is open to anyone 18 and older. Prizes will be placed in hundreds of eggs, which will be hidden on the Museum grounds at 600 Interstate 30 East in Greenville. Cost for the hunt will be $10 for Museum members and those registering before event, and $12 for those signing up the day of the event, if any tickets are still available. Participants should bring a flashlight, as well as something to store all their eggs. Tickets found inside the eggs will be redeemed for prizes inside the Museum. Additional information is available by calling 903-450-4502 or visiting the museum’s web site at www.cottonmuseum.com
• The City of Greenville and Texas Fishing LLC are presenting the 2023 Easter “Eggstravaganza” on Thursday, April 6 at the Greenville SportsPark. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and come to a close with the egg hunt at 6 p.m. There will be games and activities for kids and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Approximately 30,000 eggs will be scattered about the soccer fields that will feature designated areas for ages 0-4, 5-8, 9-12 and an adaptive field. Additional information is available by calling 903-457-2994 or via email at parksdept@ci.greenville.tx.us
• The Hunt County Business Professionals (HCBP) is hosting its Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday, April 09, between 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Graham Park, 800 Walnut Street in Greenville. The free event will include free food, photos with the Easter Bunny, a raffle prize and gift giveaways, games, a bunco house, a DJ, a dance contest for money and more.
• The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum in Commerce has Easter egg hunts scheduled at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, with Easter crafts planned all day long and Easter photos scheduled 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. and everything is free with admission to the museum.
Additional information is available at the museum web site at https://netxcm.com/
• Highland Terrace Baptist Church, 3939 Joe Ramsey Blvd. E in Greenville, is hosting anb Easter Eggstravaganza, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday and featuring an egg hunt, games, bounce houses, crafts and more.
Additional information is available by calling the church at 903-455-2970.
• The City of West Tawakoni Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department, is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 8, following Market on the Lake at West Tawakoni City Park. More than 1,000 eggs will be available, along with goodies and Golden Egg prizes. Donations of eggs and/or candy are being accepted at the West Tawakoni City Hall, the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department, the Lake Tawakoni Chamber of Commerce and the Tawakoni Police Department. Volunteers are also being needed to stuff the eggs at 10 a.m. April 5 at the Chamber of Commerce.
Additional information is available by calling Kathey O’Neal at 972-369-9664 or Chris Burkett at 940-206-8273.
