For years, Heidi Money had her eye on the big Craftsman-style home on Park Street in Greenville with a sweeping verandah and two-story charm, but it was also the live oak tree in the front yard that was hard to ignore.
Heidi and her husband, Greenville City Councilman Brent Money, have called Park Street place home for more than a decade, but her love of the house dates back even longer.
“I had my eye on this place for a long time,’’ Heidi Money said.
Thursday was Earth Day and the Herald-Banner asked its readers what tree they thought was the largest. Many suggested the drive down Park Street, and some even mentioned the big old oak that dominates the Money’s front yard.
“It may be one of the oldest trees in Greenville,” Heidi Money said.
The Money’s hired an arborist to examine the tree a few years ago and he estimated that it was at least 175 years old — and in good condition. The tree has weathered several nasty ice storms through the years, including one in the 1970s that led the home’s owners to insert metal rods into the tree to provide greater support for the branches. Those rods are still there today.
Of all the streets in Greenville, Park offers a glimpse of bygone architectural style and those homeowner’s efforts to beautify the street with oaks, sycamores and a few pine trees. In fact, the pine trees toward the eastern end of the street are just as impressive — not for their girth but for their verticality.
However, if you take time to view Money’s tree via Google maps or other satellite-based imagery, the sheer size of the oak comes into clear focus. To measure it is hard to do exactly, but the tree’s branches stretch across most of the front yard — perhaps as much as 60-feet.
Live Oaks, especially Southern Live Oaks, are known to live longer than 150 years. The Money’s home was constructed in 1912 and it is believed that the tree was already there when the home was under construction.
The National Wildlife Federation says that it takes 70 years for a live oak to reach full maturity on its trunk. From there the branches will spindle outward and upward — as is the case with the Money’s tree.
Like the beloved children’s book “The Giving Tree,” this tree has given plenty to its community from shade to a place to play. The Money’s five children play on and around the tree almost every day. The Money’s extended family all live within a stone’s throw away and their children also come to use the tree, which can serve as a fort or a swing. There’s even a steering wheel to navigate the storms ahead.
