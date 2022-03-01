Today is the day when Hunt County voters make their choices on who they are nominating for positions locally, in Austin and Washington.
Early voting ended Friday night, and voting totals fell short of the record turnout for 2020. Because of last week’s winter storm, the Hunt County Voter Administration Office was closed for a day. As was the case the past two elections, the vast majority of voters cast their ballots on the Republican side.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said 4,045 voters cast ballots early, with 3,455 voting for GOP candidates to 990 for Democratic Party candidates.That compares to 6,636 early ballots cast during the 2020 primary elections, a record turnout for a primary in Hunt County. The 2018 primaries saw 4,230 early votes cast.
Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today. Results will be posted online as they become available at www.heraldbanner.com
If candidate does not receive more than 50 percent of the primary vote, the top two candidates will participate in a May 24 primary runoff election.
There are more polling places available in Hunt County than ever before and more voting machines than ever available today. Voters can find their precincts at www.VoteTexas.gov, on their voter certificate, or by calling the Voter Administration at 903-454-5467.
Additional information about the elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration website at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election.
