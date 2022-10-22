Although most county races were decided in the spring primaries, Hunt County voters still will have a full plate of decisions to make as early voting commences Monday across Texas.
Among the choices before voters locally are the fates of a $136.5 Greenville ISD bond referendum and Hunt County’s proposed tax freeze for homeowners age 65 or older and disabled individuals.
Voters here also will choose among a full slate of state-level contests as well as a seat in the U.S. House to represent the 3rd Congressional District. In that race, former GOP Collin County Judge Keith Self squares off against Democrat Sandeep Srivastava of Plano.
Hunt County also will be represented by a new state senator as Republican Angela Paxton faces Democrat Jonathan Cocks in the Senate District 8 contest. Voters also will make their voices heard in selecting the next crop of statewide leaders.
The governor’s race features Democrat Beto O’Rourke against incumbent Republican Greg Abbott. Dan Patrick, the incumbent, faces Democrat Mike Collier in a second race for lieutenant governor between the two.
In 2018, Patrick defeated Collier 4.26 million to 3.86 million, or 51.3% to 45.5%. Another high-profile statewide race pits Republican incumbent Ken Paxton against Democrat Rochelle Garza in the election for attorney general.
Voters also will weigh in on races for railroad commission as well as the State Board of Education, Texas comptroller, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner and several state courts.
Beginning Monday, registered voters in Hunt County can cast ballots at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington St. in Greenville. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 24-28; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
A record number of people are registered to vote in Hunt County. According to Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash, 64,347 people are registered for the upcoming election. That compares with 61,277 in January and 62,033 in May.
Sample ballots are posted online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.electionsampleballots.
Voters in certain pockets of Hunt County also will cast ballots in hyper-local elections, such as a city council race in West Tawakoni and a $25 million bond referendum for the Quinlan Independent School District.
Voters in a sliver of Hunt County served by the Terrell ISD will decide the fate of a $115 million bond for new school facilities. The Leonard Independent School District, too, is seeking approval of $39.5 million in bonds for facilities improvement.
Hunt County’s newest municipality, the City of Poetry, seeks approval to establish a 1.5% sales and use tax to pay for the maintenance and repair of local streets.
Those who want additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State Elections Division website at www.votetexas.gov.
