Early voting begins this week for the June 12 runoff election to determine who will be the next Greenville City Council member in Precinct 1.
Brian Hudgeons and Terry Thomas are vying for the seat which had been filled by Jerry Ransom, who was elected as Greenville Mayor on May 1.
Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays June 1-8 at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217 Washington Street in downtown Greenville. Extended early voting will be conducted 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday of the coming week.
Applications for early voting ballots by mail are due by 5 p.m. June 1 and mailed to Jeannie Ash, Elections Administrator Designee, Hunt County; 2217 Washington, Texas 75401.
Thomas received 354 votes (49.24%) on May 1 to Hudgeons' 188 votes (26.15%) and Ramon Rodriguez's 177 votes (24.62%). The runoff was scheduled as none of the candidates finished with more than 50 percent of the vote.
Ransom received 1,064 votes (67.47%) to Cedric Dean's 513 votes (32.53%) to win the mayor’s post during the May 1 election.
On election day, voting will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South in Greenville.
