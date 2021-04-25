There are only two more days of early voting available for the May 1 municipal elections in Hunt County.
Voters in Greenville are making choices on their next mayor and whether to approve tens of millions of dollars toward repairing local streets.
Voters across Hunt County are making decisions on several key issues including selecting the first members of the government for Poetry, the county’s newest town.
Early voting for the May 1 municipal elections is scheduled to continue 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Hunt County Elections Administration Office, 2217A Washington Street in downtown Greenville.
Hunt County Interim Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said that as of the end of Friday morning a total of 591 early votes had been cast for the elections.
• If approved by voters, a $50 million bond proposal in the City of Greenville might be distributed between collector roads and residential roads, depending on which of four possible scenarios are chosen. The total $50 million bond would be sold in three chunks, requiring separate authorizations in the approximate amounts of $20 million, $15 million and another $15 million.
Two people, Jerry J. Ransom and Cedric Dean, both current members of the Greenville City Council, are vying for the post of Mayor of Greenville, to succeed David Dreiling. Brian Hudgeons, Ramon Rodriguez and Terry Thomas are vying for the Place 1 seat on the Council, while Kevin Heath, Bernardo Esobosa and Kenneth D. Freeman are competing for the Place 6 seat.
• The incorporation of the Town of Poetry was approved by voters in November, and now it is time to choose who will make up the community’s first council. Voters will be choosing a mayor and five aldermen for the panel in the far south end of Hunt County.
Voters will also be deciding on members for the city councils in Campbell, Celeste, Commerce, Lone Oak, Quinlan and Wolfe City and for the boards of the Commerce, Community and Wolfe City independent school districts.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov
