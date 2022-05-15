Voters in Hunt County will head back to the polls starting Monday to make their final choices in the Democratic and Republican Party runoffs.
Early voting is scheduled Monday through Friday for the May 24 primary runoff elections.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff and voters who cast ballots in a Democratic Party primary cannot participate in a GOP runoff. Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican Party primary.
In Hunt County, the Republican Party runoff election includes the contest for County Commissioner Precinct 2 between incumbent Randy Strait and David Monroe as well as four races for Hunt County Republican Party precinct chairs.
Along with the local races, both parties are staging runoffs for statewide races.
The Republican Party contest for Texas Attorney General is between Ken Paxton and George W. Bush; the race for Commissioner of the General Land Office is between Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley; and the race for Railroad Commissioner is between Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner.
The Democratic Party runoff will decide the party’s nominations for Lieutenant Governor between Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley; for Attorney General between Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski; and for Commissioner of the General Land Office between Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez.
Early voting for the runoffs in Hunt County is scheduled 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington St. in Greenville.
Additional information about the elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration website or by calling the office at 903-454-5467.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.