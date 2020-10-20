With only two weeks left before election day, voters in Hunt County continued Monday to head to the polls to cast early ballots.
In addition to the presidential, senate and congressional contests, and a variety of statewide races, local voters are also making choices for city councils and school boards. Greenville residents are deciding on issues dealing with freezing property taxes for senior citizens, allowing liquor sales and a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding a local street.
Caddo Mills residents are voting on a $90 million bond proposal for a new high school and voters in the south end of Hunt County are considering whether to create Poetry, the county’s newest city, while County Constable Precinct 1 is the only contested Hunt County race.
Early voting for the elections resumes continues through Oct. 30 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for today and again on Oct. 29 when it will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Saturday, Oct. 24, between 8 a.m. and noon and on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1-5 p.m.
Early voting is also taking place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Applications for ballots by mail are due by the close of business on Friday.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
