Early voting begins today for the Nov. 3 elections, which includes multiple issues on the Hunt County ballots.
Voters will be choosing the next president, and the state’s senators and representatives among other regional and statewide contests.
Greenville residents will be deciding three major issues dealing with freezing property taxes for senior citizens, allowing liquor sales and a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding a local street.
Caddo Mills residents will be voting on a $90 million bond proposal for a new high school and voters in the south end of Hunt County will be considering whether to create Poetry, the county’s newest city.
There is also the race for County Constable Precinct 1, which is the only contested Hunt County race.
Sample ballots were included in this past weekend’s editions of the Herald-Banner and are also available online at herald banner.com.
Early voting for the elections is scheduled to continue through Oct. 30 in two locations only in Hunt County. Voting at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for Oct. 18 and 20 when it will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and noon and on Oct. 25 from 1-5 p.m.
Early voting will also take place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Applications for ballots by mail are due by the close of business on Oct. 23.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.