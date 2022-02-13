Voters in Hunt County will have a chance this coming week to cast early ballots for the March 1 political party primary elections.
There will be extended hours for many of the days during the early voting period, and there will be more polling places and more voting machines available on election day.
Early voting begins Monday and continues through Feb. 25 at the Hunt County Voter Administration Building, 2217A Washington Street in Greenville, for all county precincts.
Early voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and on Friday, Feb. 18. Early voting will be available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 and Feb. 22-25. And early voting will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.
Residents will want to double check their registration cards, as city, county and state government officials have approved redistricting measures in the wake of the increases and shifts in population as a result of the 2020 Census.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court also recently approved the purchase of new voting machines, as more voting precincts will be in effect for the primaries than ever before.
“Voters can find their precincts at www.VoteTexas.gov, on their voter certificate, or by calling the Voter Administration at 903-454-5467,” aid Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash.
Multiple races will be contested during the primaries.
• The race for the GOP nomination for Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 2 features the incumbent, Randy Strait, who will be facing David H. McNabb Jr, David Monroe and Tod McMahan.
Other contested races in the GOP primary include Hunt County Clerk, with incumbent Becky Landrum competing against Kelly Elaine Wineinger. The race for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 has Clay Rankin facing Charles “Adam” Dominguez.
Incumbent candidates who will be running unopposed during the Republican primary election, and who currently facing no opposition in the general election next November, include 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench, County Judge Bobby W. Stovall, County Court at Law No, 1 Judge Timothy S. Linden, District Clerk Susan Spradling, County Treasurer Brittni Turner, County Commissioner Precinct 4 Steven M. Harrison, Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 2 Sheila D. Linden, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Kerry L. Crews and Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Christie Roundtree.
• Due to redistricting there have been some changes as to where Hunt County falls in terms of Congressional and Texas House and Senate districts. Hunt County moved from U.S. House of Representatives District 4 to House District 3, along with most of Collin County.
Incumbent Van Taylor of Plano has filed for the GOP nomination for House District 3 and is facing Keith Self of McKinney, Suzanne Sharp of Allen, Dr. Rickey Williams of Dallas and Jeremy D. Ivanokskis of Plano for the post. On the Democratic Party side, Doc Shelby of Royse City is facing Sandeep Srivastava of Plano in seeking the nomination for the position.
Hunt County was shifted from State Senate District 2 to District 8, currently represented by Angela Paxton. Paxton, the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has filed for the GOP nomination in seeking reelection. Jonathan Cocks of Allen had filed for the Democratic Party nomination.
Hunt County remains under Texas House District 2 and the current incumbent Representative, Bryan Slaton of Royse City, has filed and is facing Clyde Bostick of Caddo Mills for the Republican nomination. No Democrats are in the running for the post.
• The Republican Party primary ballots also include 10 non-binding referendums seeking voters opinions regarding protecting the southern border, eliminating property taxes, opposing COVID-19 vaccines, opposing Critical Race Theory in public schools, a state constitutional amendment prohibiting abortion, allowing school choice and more.
Additional information about the upcoming elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration web site at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election
