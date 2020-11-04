Early voting results

As of 1:30 a.m., early voting results for the contested city council and school board elections in Hunt County are as follows:

 

Greenville ISD School Board, District 2

Anji Taylor - 46.84 percent

Trena Stafford - 53.16 percent

 

Greenville ISD School Board, District 3

Janna Stephens - 38.62 percent

Michael Phillips - 25.68 percent

Scott Potter - 35.7 percent

 

Greenville City Council, District 3

Kristen Washington - 54.47 percent

John Turner - 45.53 percent

 

Boles ISD School Board

Robert Cruthird - 36.6 percent

Linda Pitts - 27.32 percent

Laura Sweeney - 36.08 - percent

 

Caddo Mills City Council (top three make it in)

Scott Clements - 26.82 percent

John Phillips - 7.4 percent

Ben Bentley - 20.53 percent

Chris Dumire - 18.21 percent

Joel Richardson - 21.74 percent

Tim Thomas - 5.3 percent

 

Celeste City Council (top three make it in)

Jordan Brooks - 21.08 perent

Robert Davenport - 8.33 percent

Chris White - 24.02 percent

Jason Minter - 30.88 percent

Felicia White - 15.69 percent

 

Hawk Cove Mayor

Darren Evans - 30 percent

Delores Spence - 70 percent

 

Hawk Cove City Council, Place 2

LaTasha Harcrow - 12.28 percent

Mark Collins - 26.32 percent

Mark Beatte - 61.4 percent

 

Hawk Cove City Council, Place 4

Joseph Kelly - 64.91 percent

Rebecca Bernardi - 35.09 percent

 

Lone Oak ISD School Board (top two make it in)

Chris Moore - 27.63 percent

Steven Reisor, Jr. - 5.34 percent

Clint Patterson - 31.76 percent

Craig Scott Standifer - 7.37 percent

Danny Bowman - 27.9 percent

 

Josephine Mayor

Kenneth McCarty - 40 percent

Joe Holt - 60 percent

 

Quinlan City Council, Place 5

Shane Nowlin - 74.24 percent

Miguel Serrano - 25.76 percent

 

Royse City School Board, Place 2

Christina Carrion - 43.3 percent

Cindi Jobe - 32.15 percent

Eric Price - 24.55 percent

 

West Tawakoni Mayor

Linda Kattner - 18.97 percent

Jim Turnipseed - 47.04 percent

Alan Shoemake - 33.99 percent

 

West Tawakoni City Council, Place 4

Robin Myers - 58.13 percent

Donna R. Milburn - 41.87 percent

 

Wolfe City ISD School Board (top two make it in)

James Stewart - 15.95 percent

Charmayne Cherry-Scott - 23.13 percent

Dwayne Humphries - 18.69 percent

DeAnna (De) Henslee - 23.44 percent

Brad Moore - 18.8 percent

