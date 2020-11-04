As of 1:30 a.m., early voting results for the contested city council and school board elections in Hunt County are as follows:
Greenville ISD School Board, District 2
Anji Taylor - 46.84 percent
Trena Stafford - 53.16 percent
Greenville ISD School Board, District 3
Janna Stephens - 38.62 percent
Michael Phillips - 25.68 percent
Scott Potter - 35.7 percent
Greenville City Council, District 3
Kristen Washington - 54.47 percent
John Turner - 45.53 percent
Boles ISD School Board
Robert Cruthird - 36.6 percent
Linda Pitts - 27.32 percent
Laura Sweeney - 36.08 - percent
Caddo Mills City Council (top three make it in)
Scott Clements - 26.82 percent
John Phillips - 7.4 percent
Ben Bentley - 20.53 percent
Chris Dumire - 18.21 percent
Joel Richardson - 21.74 percent
Tim Thomas - 5.3 percent
Celeste City Council (top three make it in)
Jordan Brooks - 21.08 perent
Robert Davenport - 8.33 percent
Chris White - 24.02 percent
Jason Minter - 30.88 percent
Felicia White - 15.69 percent
Hawk Cove Mayor
Darren Evans - 30 percent
Delores Spence - 70 percent
Hawk Cove City Council, Place 2
LaTasha Harcrow - 12.28 percent
Mark Collins - 26.32 percent
Mark Beatte - 61.4 percent
Hawk Cove City Council, Place 4
Joseph Kelly - 64.91 percent
Rebecca Bernardi - 35.09 percent
Lone Oak ISD School Board (top two make it in)
Chris Moore - 27.63 percent
Steven Reisor, Jr. - 5.34 percent
Clint Patterson - 31.76 percent
Craig Scott Standifer - 7.37 percent
Danny Bowman - 27.9 percent
Josephine Mayor
Kenneth McCarty - 40 percent
Joe Holt - 60 percent
Quinlan City Council, Place 5
Shane Nowlin - 74.24 percent
Miguel Serrano - 25.76 percent
Royse City School Board, Place 2
Christina Carrion - 43.3 percent
Cindi Jobe - 32.15 percent
Eric Price - 24.55 percent
West Tawakoni Mayor
Linda Kattner - 18.97 percent
Jim Turnipseed - 47.04 percent
Alan Shoemake - 33.99 percent
West Tawakoni City Council, Place 4
Robin Myers - 58.13 percent
Donna R. Milburn - 41.87 percent
Wolfe City ISD School Board (top two make it in)
James Stewart - 15.95 percent
Charmayne Cherry-Scott - 23.13 percent
Dwayne Humphries - 18.69 percent
DeAnna (De) Henslee - 23.44 percent
Brad Moore - 18.8 percent
