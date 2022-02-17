As early voting for the March 1 primaries got into full swing this week, a number of voters in Hunt County joined others across the state with difficulties in their applications for mail-in ballots.
Under new state rules aimed at ensuring election integrity, county officials cannot accept ballots without ID information on the return envelopes containing the ballot. They must mail them back if there’s enough time for the voter to send back a corrected envelope.
As of Wednesday in Hunt County, 811 persons had applied to vote by mail. Of that amount, 70 received notification of rejection along with a new application to make necessary corrections, according to Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash.
Some of the applications have nothing to do with the new legislation. Some were not signed and some indicated no party affiliation, said Ash.
“I want to clarify that no absentee ballots have been discarded,” she said. “We are going by guidelines set forth by the Secretary of State and have contacted each voter about making necessary corrections.”
Early voting for the March 1 political party primaries in Hunt County got off to a slower start than in other recent primary elections. Just as the case in 2020 and 2018, Republicans in the county far outnumbered Democrats.
Ash said there were 244 in-person votes cast Monday, the first day of early voting for the elections, which included 202 Republican ballots and 42 Democrat votes. Ash said 54 mail-in ballots were also received Monday, which included 31 Republicans and 23 Democrats.
More than eight times as many Republicans than Democrats cast ballots in Hunt County during the first day of early voting for the 2020 political party primary elections in Texas.
A total of 571 Republicans and 66 Democrats voted early that first day in 202, compared to 464 total ballots cast in the county during the first day of early voting for the 2018 primary election.
Statewide this week, about 1.48% of Texas’ 17.1 million registered voters cast their ballot Monday, the first day of early voting in the March primary.
The turnout is on par with historic data where about 1.42% of voters turned out on the first day of early voting in the 2020 primary, per state data.
In total, more than 254,300 Texans have cast their ballots by the close of business Monday. Of those, 0.78% of Democrats voted with 36,939 doing so in person and 96,886 casting their ballot by mail. Conversely, 0.7% of Republicans voted with 63,425 voting in person and 57,124 voting by mail.
Primaries are used to narrow down fields of candidates to a single person for each party per race, and the turnout is typically low with 25% of 16.2 million registered voters casting their ballot in 2020 and 17% of 15.2 million registered voters casting their ballot in 2018. The winner of the primary must secure more than 50% of the vote to claim the nomination. Should no one candidate take more than 50%, a runoff takes place between the top two candidates in May.
Early voting continues through Feb. 25 at the Hunt County Voter Administration Building, 2217A Washington Street in Greenville, for all county precincts.
Early voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday of this week. Early voting will be available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 and Feb. 22-25. And early voting will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.
Additional information about the elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration web site at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.