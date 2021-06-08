Today marks the final day for early voting in the runoff election between Brian Hudgeons and Terry Thomas for Place 1 on the Greenville City Council.
In the first four days of voting, 185 people have turned out to cast their ballots. In the May 1 municipal election, Thomas fell about 20 votes short of winning a majority and claiming the unexpired term of Jerry Ransom, who is now Greenville’s mayor. Hudgeons edged Ramon Rodriguez by 11 votes for second place.
During the early voting period in April, Thomas earned 55% of the vote but both Rodriguez and Hudgeons had strong turnout on May 1. Of the 318 votes cast on election day, Thomas earned 40.5% of the vote.
Hudgeons told the Herald-Banner last month that he needs a strong showing from Rodrgiuez’s supporters if he wants to win a seat on the City Council.
Both men share similar views about the city’s future, saying managing growth is a critically important job, but they differ on they think the city should get there.
The final decision for voters will be on Saturday when they head to the polls to decide who will represent Place 1.
