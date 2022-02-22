There are only a few days left to vote early in Hunt County for the March 1 political party primaries, but voting hours will be extended through the end of the week.
After being off Monday for the President’s Day holiday, early voting continues through Friday at the Hunt County Voter Administration Building, 2217A Washington Street in Greenville, for all county precincts.
Early voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday of this week. Early voting will be available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day this week.
There are multiple contested races on the ballots.
• The race for the GOP nomination for Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 2 features incumbent Randy Strait facing David H. McNabb Jr., David Monroe and Tod McMahan.
Other contested races in the GOP primary include Hunt County Clerk, with incumbent Becky Landrum competing against Kelly Elaine Wineinger.
The race for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 has Clay Rankin facing Charles “Adam” Dominguez.
• Due to redistricting there have been some changes as to where Hunt County falls in terms of Congressional and Texas House and Senate districts. Hunt County moved from U.S. House of Representatives District 4 to House District 3, along with most of Collin County.
Incumbent Van Taylor of Plano is seeking the GOP nomination for House District 3 and is facing Keith Self of McKinney, Suzanne Harp of Allen, Dr. Rickey Williams of Dallas and Jeremy D. Ivanokskis of Plano for the post. On the Democratic Party side, Doc Shelby of Royse City is facing Sandeep Srivastava of Plano in seeking the nomination.
Hunt County was shifted from State Senate District 2 to District 8, currently represented by Angela Paxton. Paxton has filed for the GOP nomination in seeking reelection. She faces a challenge from Dr. Matt Rostami.
Hunt County remains under Texas House District 2 and the incumbent representative, Bryan Slaton of Royse City, faces Clyde Bostick of Caddo Mills for the Republican nomination. No Democrats are in the running for the post.
The Republican Party primary ballots also include 10 non-binding referendums. Additional information about the elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration web site at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election
