Balloting in Hunt County is proceeding on a record pace so far during early voting for the Nov. 8 elections.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said Wednesday morning that 3,207 ballots had been cast through the first two days of the early voting period, including a total of 1,952 votes in person and by mail on Monday’s first day.
Hunt County reported 1,735 votes cast on the first day of early voting during the presidential election in November 2020 and a record 1,942 ballots on the first day of early voting in November 2018.
Early voting in Hunt County is taking place at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington Street in Greenville. Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Sample ballots are posted online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.electionsampleballots.
Along with a slate of candidates for state and federal elections, multiple entities are hosting elections Nov. 8. Hunt County is holding a referendum on a senior citizen tax freeze.
If approved, owners of a home with a homestead exemption – which must be filed with the Hunt County Central Appraisal District – will see their Hunt County property taxes frozen if the appraisal district’s records show they are over 65 or are legally disabled
Also, the Greenville ISD is conducting a bond issue referendum. Greenville ISD has set a bond election for $136.5 million in facilities, including replacements of the district’s current LP Waters Early Childhood Center for an estimated cost of $31.4 million, and middle school for about $105.1 million.
The Quinlan Independent School District has a $25 million bond package on the ballot to pay for instructional facilities and a transportation facility.
The Leonard Independent School District is seeking approval of $39.5 million in bonds for a new elementary campus, vocational agriculture facility addition and a partial renovation of the existing intermediate campus into a career readiness/CTE facility.
Hunt County’s newest municipality, the City of Poetry, is seeking the approval of the establishment of a 1.5% sales and use tax, to pay for the maintenance and repair of local streets.
The City of West Tawakoni is staging an election for city council, including the mayor and Places 2 and 4. However, no candidates are listed and all of the races will be decided by write-in votes.
Additional election information is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at the county’s website. Election information also is available at the Texas Secretary of State Elections Division website at www.votetexas.gov.
