The race for Place 1 on the Greenville City Council reaches its final stretch on Saturday after an active six days of early voting.
The race between Terry Thomas and Bryan Hudgeons drew 256 early voters between June 1 and Tuesday. The voters will have a chance to make their final decision on Saturday.
In the May 1 municipal election, Thomas had 49% of the vote — falling just short of the 50% needed to win the seat outright. Both men are competing to fulfill Jerry Ransom's unexpired seat. Ransom is now Greenville's mayor.
In the municipal election, 388 people cast their votes — with 55% voting for Thomas, who has called Greenville home for more than 40 years after retiring from the Air Force. Hudgeons, who grew up in Greenville and now is a real estate agent, finished second in the race with 26.1% of the vote.
Both men have been active in civic affairs for years, including serving on boards and committees.
