Early voting for the Nov. 3 elections continues at a brisk pace in Hunt County, with more than 4,100 people casting ballots during the first two days of the week.
Multiple options are available for those who may need transportation to the two early voting locations in the county.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said 1,985 people voted early Monday and 2,136 early votes were submitted in the county during Tuesday’s extended early voting period.
Voters are making decisions in the presidential race and multiple national and statewide contests, and choices for city councils and school boards.
Greenville residents are deciding on issues dealing with freezing property taxes for senior citizens, allowing liquor sales and a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding a local street.
Caddo Mills residents are voting on a $90 million bond proposal for a new high school and voters in the south end of Hunt County are considering whether to create Poetry, the county’s newest city, while County Constable Precinct 1 is the only contested Hunt County race.
Early voting for the elections resumes continues through Oct. 30 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for on Oct. 29 when it will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Saturday, Oct. 24, between 8 a.m. and noon and on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1-5 p.m.
Early voting is also taking place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Applications for ballots by mail are due by the close of business on Friday.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
• Anyone in Hunt County needing transportation to vote can contact the Ride To The Poll project, by calling or texting 972-371-0065 for a free ride sponsored by the NAACP of Greenville and the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.
* The Connection, the Public Transportation arm of the Senior Center Resources and Public Transit Agency in Hunt County is offering rides for $4-6 round trip by making a reservation at 903-454-1444.
