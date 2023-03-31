The last Greenville Entertainment Series events of the season will be Heartache Tonight, a tribute to the music of The Eagles, on Friday, April 7 at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium in downtown Greenville at 7:30 p.m.
Featuring five outstanding singers, Heartache Tonight captures the vocal magic that separated the Eagles from other acts. Just like the Eagles, the band sticks with the three-guitar approach. Mixing soaring harmony vocals and searing guitar playing, they authentically capture the sound of the Eagles, one of the greatest rock bands of all time.
Because of their vocal versatility, Heartache Tonight can also cover most other acts of the classic rock era.
The concert will include The Eagles’ big hits such as Heartache Tonight, Take It Easy, The Best of My Love, Life in the Fast Lane, Desperado, New Kid in Town, Hotel California and others.
Admission to the concert is by season ticket, but tickets for this performance are available at the door. Individual tickets are $35 adults and $10 students.
