The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present its Masterpiece Classics Concert on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium in downtown Greenville at 7:30 p.m.
This is the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s 48th year of partnership with Greenville.
Maurice Cohn is the conductor for the Masterpiece Classics Concert. The program will include the following selections:
Margaret Bonds Mvmt 1. from “Montgomery Variations;” Samuel Coleridge-Taylor—“Ballade;” Johannes Brahms—“Academic Festival Overture;” Jean Sibelius “Finlandia;” John Williams—“Raiders March;” John Williams—Theme from “Jurassic Park;” and John Williams—Mvmt 5. from “Star Wars Suite.”
Season tickets are $55 adult, $120 family and $20 student. Subscriptions can be purchased online at www.DallasSymphonyGreenville.com or send checks to P.O. Box 8593, Greenville, 75404-8593.
Admission to the concert is by season ticket, but individual concert tickets can be purchased at the door, $30 adult and $10 student.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.