It was on an April 12, when in one day two cars and five lives would would be involved in impacting lives for decades.
It was spring break, and a single mother of two was looking for something her 11-year-old son to do while her five-year-old daughter visited with family. She found what she surely felt was just the right spot, their afternoon would be spent at a location that offered swimming, golf and adult beverages.
Her son was set loose to swim and play golf as much an 11-year-old can play golf, while she settled into the lounge for some beverages and small talk.
When evening arrived, she had befriended a couple of gentlemen and they set out to go together to another bar, and she would drop her son at home on the way.
But there was a problem, her afternoon activity had made her unsafe to drive, she was drunk, and she had a decision to make, and her new-found “friends” didn’t, or couldn’t, help her make the right choice.
After settling in behind the wheel with her son and one of her new “friends” in the front seat with her, she set out for home – but she would never make home.
Soon, she would drive into oncoming traffic and strike head on the pickup of a husband and father of three little girls who was going home from work.
The accident included four people, and half of them wouldn’t make it out alive.
The “friends” fled the scene in a car that was following the accident vehicle. The innocent victim would be rushed to Dallas in hopes of saving him from his injuries.
But, those hopes would go unfulfilled, because he died, leaving his bride a widow and his little girls without their Superman for the rest of their lives.
The son would sit in this nightmare, covered in his own blood, covered in glass, waiting for help to arrive. The silence was broken by the pain-driven moans of his mother.
When help arrived, there would be no need of a trip to Dallas for her, as she was already gone. Her son and daughter were now orphans because her husband had died just three short years earlier.
Her son would arrive at the ER, broken and bloody, but alive. This would be a the difficult beginning of a three-month physical recovery including six weeks in traction followed by another six weeks full body cast.
The children would be accepted into a wonderful family who would provide them everything a child could hope for. Her daughter, well she really has no memories of her mother or father. Sadly, she was just too young.
Her son, well that’s a different story. He carries the scars both outside and inside. He is reminded of that spring break every morning when he looks into the mirror.
Drinking and driving broke so many lives that night, and it was all avoidable. ALL OF IT!
How do I know this story? Well, I’m the son, a drunk driving accident survivor.
Please make good choices, and don’t drink and drive. The price is too high.
