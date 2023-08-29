‘The mother of excess is not joy but joylessness.’
― Friedrich Nietzsche
Most often in this space we speak to the inherent dangers of the illegal, the illicit and the misused. Our effort is to reinforce the wisdom behind not doing something that is dangerous, destructive or denounced by our society. Quite honestly, we are reiterating what most already know but choose not to follow.
Today will be a little bit different, what about those things that seem good, fun and meet with social approval, surely there isn’t any danger in those things, right?
Well there is a truth held to by both the sacred and the secular and that is that there is danger in excess, because to be excessive in one area will cause you to be deficient in another area.
A simple illustration is that of a workaholic, they give everything have to gain power, position or possessions. They justify it with being responsible and maybe even go so far as claiming that it makes them a better American.
But in their excess, they sacrifice relationships, health and the enjoyment of their one and only life.
What can be sadder than an adult succumbing to excess ... children. Just look around and you’ll see children given to excess of their own making or that of their parents, or schools.
What causes our society to “chase the cheese” like a rat in a maze day after day, month after month and year after year?
Could it be we are chasing life in a constant effort to obtain what it can’t provide to us regardless of how hard, how long or how far we chase it. Things like personal value, joy, contentment and “agape” love: a love given without having to be earned.
It’s well document that the longing for such things like personal value, joy, contentment and love can be both the gateway to sampling then pathway to the abuse of alcohol, drugs and individuals.
What if we as individuals, families, communities and a society sought those things most desired in faith, family and fidelity, what if we were to flip the tables and like the late President John F. Kennedy suggested, “ask not what can be done for us, but rather what can we do for others?”
It’s an incredible transformation that takes place when we turn our excessive desires into proactive thankfulness for what we have and in helping others who are less fortunate.
Rev. Jimmy Vaughn is pastor at Authentic Life Fellowship church and a DrugFree Greenville board member
