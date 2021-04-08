One night a year, local school children get to meet police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel face to face, in the hopes of getting their trading card and, hopefully, their autographs.
The distribution of this year’s edition of the free trading cards will be the focus of the DrugFree Greenville “Heroes Night,” scheduled from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. May 4 inside Ridgecrest Church, 6801 Wesley Street.
This “Hero Cards” feature personnel from the Greenville Police and Fire-Rescue Departments, Greenville ISD Police Department, American Medical Response, and the Air-Evac Lifeteam air ambulance service and are the centerpiece of DrugFree Greenville’s Hero Card Bingo program. Students who complete a Hero Card Bingo card are eligible to win prizes from local merchants.
Those wanting more information can call DrugFree Greenville at 903-454-4300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.