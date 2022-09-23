High schools have traditionally been known as locations where students can show off their cars and trucks.
One local agency is planning on expanding the idea this weekend and offer a chance for adults to also flaunt their vehicles.
DrugFree Greenville is hosting the inaugural Red Ribbon Car Show, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday on the student parking lot of Greenville High School, 3515 Lions Lair Road.
The event is designed to be open to the public and all makes and models are welcome. Those attending should register at the parking lot gate.
DrugFree Greenville has been active this year in its effort to help prevent alcohol and drug abuse, while presenting awareness and education among the youth of the community.
While Red Ribbon Week is officially recognized October 23-31 each year, DrugFree Greenville celebrates Red Ribbon Month with activities throughout the community and local schools during the entire month of October.
In addition, DrugFree Greenville presented the Shattered Dreams program at Greenville High School and Greenville Christian School earlier this year, to help convince young drivers to make the right decisions.
DrugFree Greenville will be joining with the Greenville Police and Fire-Rescue Departments and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office for the annual display of a vehicle which had been involved in a drinking and driving accident, to help encourage local motorists to use caution during the holidays.
Additional information about DrugFree Greenville or the upcoming car show is available by calling 903-454-4300.
