As with many communities across the United States, Hunt County faces challenges related to substance use disorders and mental health. It is important to recognize these issues and prioritize the development and implementation of a comprehensive approach to promoting well-being and recovery for its residents.
Substance use disorders are a significant concern in Hunt County involving the misuse of drugs or alcohol, which can have far-reaching impacts on individuals, families and communities.
Opioids, methamphetamine and alcohol are among the most commonly abused substances in the county. Among the 19 counties in the Texas HHSC Region 3, Hunt County continues to have some of the highest rates for alcohol-related injuries and fatalities in North Texas. In addition, Hunt County was fourth highest in the region for overdose fatalities, according to the latest data available for 2020.
Several factors contribute to the prevalence of SUDs. Economic challenges, including high poverty rates or housing insecurity, lack of job opportunities and limited access to healthcare, can increase the risk of substance abuse.
Hunt County’s median income of $61,053 is 10% lower than the median income of $67,321 in the state of Texas and approximately 12% lower than the national median income of $69,021. According to the resource agency FindHelp, the top three searches in 2022 for Hunt County were for housing, food and healthcare services, including treatment for SUDs and mental health care.
When individuals are facing stress in these areas, some may turn to substances as a coping mechanism. For that moment, it is their ‘solution,' albeit one that is temporary and could result in negative consequences in the long term.
Mental health issues also pose a significant challenge for Hunt County. The stigma surrounding mental health often prevents individuals from seeking help, exacerbating the problem.
Depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder are among the most common mental health conditions reported in the county. In 2020, Hunt County had the second highest adult depression rates in the 19-county region according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Several barriers hinder the effective treatment of substance use disorders and mental health conditions in the county. One significant challenge is the shortage of mental health professionals and addiction specialists. According to a national registry, there were only three licensed mental health treatment providers in Hunt County as of July 2023, with just two of them offering treatment for SUDs as a co-occurring condition.
This scarcity makes it difficult for individuals to access timely and adequate care. In addition, financial constraints and lack of insurance coverage can prevent those in need from seeking treatment. The fear of social judgment and the stigma surrounding mental health issues also discourage individuals from seeking help, leading to the exacerbation of their conditions.
Hunt County does face challenges related to substance use disorders and mental health, like many other regions across the country. However, the community has demonstrated a desire to tackle these issues with a commitment to promoting the well-being of its residents.
For that reason, data should play a crucial role in driving public health initiatives that can improve the health and well-being of their community. Local-level data helps public health officials and policymakers identify the unique health needs of a community and can assist in designing the appropriate interventions proven to be effective in addressing those issues.
Therefore, participation in data collection efforts by local community members and stakeholders is critical to ensure an accurate representation of the condition of their community at large.
For our youths, participation in the biannual Texas School Survey could provide much-needed data on youth substance use trends and attitudes allowing educators and parents to promote healthy behaviors to children in their care.
By focusing on prevention, intervention and comprehensive treatment strategies, Hunt County can build a brighter future where individuals struggling with substance misuse and mental health challenges receive the support and care they need to thrive.
With continued dedication from all stakeholders, this county can serve as an example for others in the ongoing battle against substance use disorders and mental health issues.
