Local residents will have an opportunity in the next week to safely get rid of their unwanted or out of date prescription medications.
The City of Greenville, GEUS, DrugFree Greenville and the Greenville Police Department are hosting a Drug Take Back event Tuesday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the GEUS Consumer Service Center, 2601 Wesley Street.
Tuesday’s event cannot accept medical sharps, chemotherapy drugs or radioactive materials.
The Greenville Police Department also provides a free disposal site in front of the Police Department/Courts Building at 3000 Lee St. in Greenville, which is available 24 hours a day.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back event is aimed at providing a safe, convenient, and effective means to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications across the United States. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to accidental poisoning, overdoses, and increase the potential for abuse.
The October 2019 Take Back Day brought in 882,919 pounds, or 441.5 tons, of unused or expired prescription medication collected from more than 6,100 collection sites across the United States.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. A majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
For more information or to locate a collection site, visit the DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day web site at takebackday.dea.gov/#collection-locator where you can search by zip code, city, or state.
Those needing more information can visit https://takebackday.dea.gov
