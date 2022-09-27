Cooler temperatures, combined with lower humidity and occasional gusty winds out of the north have increased the potential threat of grass fires in Hunt County and much of North Texas.
The Texas A&M Forest Service listed Hunt County and all surrounding counties under a “very high” danger of fire Monday.
While Hunt County is no longer included under a ban on outdoor burning, precautions are being urged to help prevent the potential for grass and wild fires.
There were some scattered showers and storms in the region Sunday, but not enough to improve the local drought conditions, and the National Weather Service forecast does not include any more precipitation this week.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index — which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator of the potential for grass fires — showed much of Hunt County was under significant drought conditions Monday.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, meaning that it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Monday morning, readings under the index for Hunt County ranged from 472 to 723, with a countywide average of 633.
Readings higher than 600 under the index are often associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence and intense, deep-burning fires with significant downwind spotting can be expected.
The ban on outdoor burning was lifted for Hunt County on Sept. 2, but the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents that while they can burn household trash, untreated wood, brush and trees, controlled burns cannot be conducted inside an incorporated city. Burning is permitted only from sunup to sundown and a responsible person must always be present during the burning.
Campfires and cooking on an open flame or fire pit is permitted.
However, burning is not allowed if the wind speed is 23 mph or greater and some items are never allowed to be added to a burn pile, including electrical insulation, tires, shingles, treated lumber, heavy oils or asphalt materials, plastic, rubber, metal, mattresses and furniture and potentially explosive materials or chemicals.
Anyone needing additional information on preparing for a controlled burn can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-408-4282.
