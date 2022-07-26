Worsening drought conditions are prompting some Hunt County cities to enact more stringent water restrictions.
• The City of Commerce issued Stage 4 mandatory water restrictions begining Sunday afternoon due to water shortages. Under the restrictions, lawn irrigation is limited to one day per week with odd numbered street addresses allowed to water lawns on Saturdays. Even numbered street addresses can use irrigation systems on Sundays. Lawns can be watered by a hand-held hose at any time.
• The City of Quinlan and all communities served by the Cash Special Utility District were reported to be under Stage 1 water restrictions as of July 22. Landscape watering with sprinklers and irrigation systems are limited to once a week and should only be done between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. to avoid peak usage times and reduce water loss due to evaporation. Additional information is available at www.cashwater.org
• The City of Greenville remained under voluntary water restrictions on Monday, although the city is asking residents to conduct lawn watering between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to give the water system time to regenerate.
The North Texas Municipal Water District, meanwhile, is keeping its voluntary call for reductions in outdoor watering in effect and will do so as long as water demand remains high and there is no break in the current weather pattern of hot, dry weather. The NTMWD serves many cities across North Texas, including several communities in southern Hunt County.
Hunt County and all counties in North Texas were under severe to extreme drought conditions as of Monday.
However, there is potential relief on the horizon.
Although temperatures were forecast to reach into the triple digits for each of the next few days, the National Weather Service was predicting slight chances for rain starting Friday and into the weekend. Any precipitation that falls, however, won’t be a drought buster. The showers and storms due to arrive are expected to be widely scattered.
Hunt County remains under a burn ban, which prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson. The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
