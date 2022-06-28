Hunt County and much of the surrounding area of North Texas are entering into significant drought conditions with the threat of grass and wild fires also increasing rapidly.
It remains to be seen, however, iff the county will be placed under a ban on outdoor burning for the first time in almost three years.
• The Texas A&M Forest Service included the northeast corner of Hunt County under a “very high” threat of grass and wild fire on Monday and again on Tuesday of this week, with the rest of the county listed under a “high” fire danger.
The agency also indicated Hunt County and most of the surrounding region was under a “critically dry” forecast for fuel, which means vegetation that assists in the combustion and spread of a fire.
• The Keetch-Byram Drought Index — which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator of the potential for grass fires — revealed all of Hunt County was under elevated drought conditions.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading for dryness, meaning it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Monday, readings under the index for Hunt County ranged from 510 to 613, with a countywide average of 563.
Although temperatures are forecast to be a little lower this week, the National Weather Service forecast still was calling for temperatures in the 90s each afternoon this week with little chance for precipitation.
As of Monday morning, 163 counties in Texas had been placed under bans on outdoor burning due to the rising fire danger. Neighboring Van Zandt and Dallas counties are among the counties that have enacted burn bans. The Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office is expected to request a ban from the county’s commissioners court Tuesday.
Hunt County has not been under a ban on outdoor burning since September 2019. Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill’s office could not be reached for comment Monday. County Judge Bobby Stovall has the authority to issue a ban on outdoor burning for two weeks, or until the next regularly scheduled session of the Hunt County Commissioners Court, in the event of worsening conditions.
