Many Hunt County residents stepped up to help out their communities. Nicole Hart, who lives in the Cash area, drove the extra mile and then back again, and then back again, Thursday afternoon and evening loading supplies of food to the Generation Faith Center in Quinlan.
It all began with Hart seeing something on Facebook about others wanting to help.
“I’d seen a post on the Hunt County Jeep Club from Sharon Isham that her mom had eight pallets of food and milk from a food drive that she wanted to see if anyone in the area wanted to come get boxes and give to their communities,” Hart said.
Hart has lived in Cash for three years and the Quinlan area for about a decade. She and her husband Clayton own LC Auto.
“It’s a mobile mechanic service,” Hart said Thursday evening, admittedly worn out from the task.
“It’s taken me all day to move this stuff,” she said. “I’ve personally picked up three truck loads and then we brought more trucks from the church to get more truck loads. I just showed up to the church with the first load and said if anyone else wants to come and get more to follow us and two more people came.”
Each of the boxes contained chicken taco mix, potatoes, yogurt, chicken or beef patties, oranges, onions and sour cream.
“I chose the Generation Faith Center since I have seen them open up to the community of Quinlan for a warming center and feeding people,” Hart said.
“I figured they could use it to give to people or use it to feed the ones coming in to get shelter from the storm. We don’t go there but we may start attending.”
Hart said she just wanted to do her part during the cold weather.
“We do try to help out on a regular basis, I wouldn’t say overly giving but we help people as much as we can,” she said. “We’ve done all we can during this storm to help people. If we see someone needing something and we have it then we just give it to them. “
The Harts themselves came through the storm in good shape.
“We’ve held up okay,” she said. “I consider us blessed. We were on rolling blackouts and lost water but still able to get by just fine and still able to keep warm. More of an inconvenience for us. We’ve been lucky.”
But they weren’t done helping as of Thursday evening.
“We’re going back tonight to get another truck load and probably tomorrow as well for anyone that needs it,‘ Hart said.
