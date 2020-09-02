North Texas residents will be hitting the roads this weekend to celebrate the end of summer and an extra day off for the Labor Day holiday.
the Texas Department of Transportation is asking motorists not to drink and drive and law enforcement officials are also reminding motorists they will be out in force during the holiday.
All federal, state of Texas, Hunt County and city of Greenville offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, the official observance of Labor Day.
The offices of Senior Center Resources and Public Transit will be closed, as will the schools and administrative offices of the Greenville Independent School District and Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery Monday.
Most banks will also be closed for the federal holiday.
The business and editorial offices of the Herald-Banner will also be closed Monday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking Texas drivers to use extra caution when driving during the Labor Day holiday weekend. Between Friday and Monday, DPS Troopers will join law enforcement from across the state in looking for drivers who disregard traffic laws, including impaired drivers, speeders and safety belt violators.
TxDOT is urging those who choose to go out and celebrate to plan ahead for a sober ride before any drinking begins.
“We encourage people to enjoy the long weekend, but to do so responsibly,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “If you plan to drink alcohol and go out, make the plan for a sober ride. It’s an easy decision that can prevent senseless tragedies and save lives.”
During last year’s Labor Day holiday weekend in Texas, there were 382 crashes involving drivers under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 12 people and seriously injured another 55.
The “Plan While You Can” campaign aims to save lives and reduce preventable crashes by reminding drivers to make a plan for a sober ride if they are drinking alcohol. Leading up to the Labor Day holiday, the campaign shares this message through TV and radio public service announcements, social media, digital ads and billboards.
Driving under the influence of alcohol risks death or serious injuries. It can also be costly. Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license.
“Plan While You Can” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.
