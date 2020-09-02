Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.