The Salvation Army of Hunt County, in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank, will hold its second food distribution for area families in need on Friday, Jan. 7.
The drive thru-style food distribution will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hope for You distribution center at 4320 Highway 380 Business in Greenville. Those wanting food assistance will not need to make an appointment or bring any documentation to qualify.
“If you’re hungry, show up,” said Sheila Cdebaca with the Salvation Army of Hunt County. “Last time we had this, we did it at the Senior Resource Center (in Greenville), and we had 850 cars come in for food, so we chose to have it a little more off the beaten path this time in a lower traffic area.”
While the distribution will be first-come, first-served, volunteers will not start loading vehicles until 9 a.m. and each vehicle will be given the same amount of food.
The Salvation Army is also still seeking more volunteers to help with the packing and distribution of the food boxes. Packing will start at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7 at Hope for You. Those interested in volunteering can call the Salvation Army of Hunt County at 903 455-1875 and are encouraged to make contact by Monday, Jan. 3.
In addition to next Friday’s drive-thru food distribution, the Salvation Army of Hunt County also has its regular food pantry, which is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Hope For You.
“We still appreciate any and all donations of food, toiletries and pet food for our food pantry,” Cdebaca said.
Those who want to make donations to the Salvation Army of Hunt County’s food bank will need to bring them to the Senior Resource Center at 4912 Lee St. in Greenville.
For those in need who are unable to make it to the Salvation Army’s food distribution on Jan.7, Crossroads Church will also continue its monthly “mobile food pantry” into the new year. The first distribution, also in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank, will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the church from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
At Crossroads Church’s food distribution, clients will also be asked to remain in their vehicles and will need to follow the procedure below:
• Drivers will be given a form to fill out that will ask for their name, address, monthly income and the number of people in their household.
• If picking up food for another family, drivers will need to have available an ID card or a utility bill in that family’s name.
• Once the form is filled out, while still waiting in line, the driver is to place it face-up on the dashboard for easier visibility.
• The form will be photographed through the windshield by those manning the distribution.
• If the trunk of the vehicle can be opened from the inside, the driver should open it so that the food can be placed inside. For those with vehicles whose trunks can’t be opened from the inside, volunteers will place the food boxes on top of the trunk or hood of the vehicle and ask the client to slowly drive forward and out of the line before getting out of the vehicle to transfer the food into the trunk.
