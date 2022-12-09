Come see a Dragonfest onstage at the Texas A&M University-Commerce Performing Arts Center.
You’ll witness the colorful creatures singing and dancing, and you’ll learn what the hungry, but picky dragons prefer to eat. Of course, the name of the play, “Dragons Love Tacos” gives a big hint about their favorite food.
Based on a book by Adam Rubin, which was illustrated by Daniel Salmieri, the play was written by Ernie Nolan. The music is by Chris LaPorte. Dr. Carrie Klypchak directs the hilarious production.
Unable to complete his challenging homework assignment, a boy (Austin White) gives up in frustration and plays with his pooch Leroy (Lawrence Holub). When the boy turns on the big screen TV, a man (Patrick Darling) who claims to know everything about dragons emerges from the television in order to educate the boy and Leroy on “Dragonology,” the least studied of the sciences.
The over-the-top TV guy has perfected his spiel, frequently repeating his favorite phrase — “I am going to tell you the mind blowing, earth shattering, titillating secrets of dragons!”
Then, to the awed surprise of the boy and Leroy, four (count them, four!) dragons—Red Dragon (Brianna Whitt), White Dragon (Robin Machuca), Blue Dragon (Kaylie Peebles) and Yellow Dragon (Jacob Foster)—strut into the living room where each show off a unique dragon dance!
“If ever you want to make friends with a dragon, tacos are the key,” reminds the TV man. “But remember, they loathe salsa!”
Samantha Swasso designed the set, a psychedelic glow of purples, pinks and greens. Swasso also serves as scene shop supervisor. Andrea Williams is the designer of the elaborate dragon costumes and also created the hair and makeup designs. Kiley Towne is the choreographer for the dragons’ dances. Micah Fox is the stage manager. Bri Jolley designed the lighting, and Tony Peña is the sound designer. Donna Deverell serves as the properties designer and as the production manager. Cade M. Sikora is in charge of the technical direction.
On Dec. 7-8, local school children attended morning performances of “Dragons Love Tacos.” General audiences are invited to attend three performances — Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
For tickets, go to tamucplayhouse.eventbrite.com.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
